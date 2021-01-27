Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 5.5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 1,005,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 998,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,334.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

