Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 1,986,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,259,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

