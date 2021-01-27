Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. eHealth comprises about 3.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 3.25% of eHealth worth $59,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of EHTH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

