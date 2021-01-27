Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 1.55% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,382. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

