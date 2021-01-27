VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $157,071.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00069160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00925021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.27 or 0.04363206 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017969 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

