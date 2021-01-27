Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 9.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.39. 1,107,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,426,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,444 shares of company stock worth $1,398,837. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

