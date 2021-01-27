Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of VRTS opened at $216.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

