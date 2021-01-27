Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.