Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 127,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.