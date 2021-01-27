Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $258.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.95 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

