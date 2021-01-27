Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Shares of TSLA opened at $883.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.98.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

