Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €177.13 ($208.39).

VOW3 stock opened at €163.00 ($191.76) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €179.50 ($211.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.70.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

