W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. 11,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,652. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

