W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.81 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,689,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.