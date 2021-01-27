W.W. Grainger (GWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GWW opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.52 and a 200-day moving average of $374.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.