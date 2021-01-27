Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €142.50 ($167.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.95 ($138.76).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Shares of WCH traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €119.15 ($140.18). The company had a trading volume of 64,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.04. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.