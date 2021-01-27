Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

