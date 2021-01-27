Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.23

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $207,660.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00050752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00293600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036596 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

