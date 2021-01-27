We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.10% of iCAD worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

