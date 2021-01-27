We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.