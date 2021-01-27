We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.25. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total transaction of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $111,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total transaction of $80,652.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock valued at $715,212,271 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

