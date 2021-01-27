We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cummins by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

NYSE CMI opened at $246.82 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

