We Are One Seven LLC Sells 148 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

NOBL stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58.

