We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,818 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,268,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period.

BOE stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

