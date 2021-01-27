We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

