Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $77.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

