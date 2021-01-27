Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWMAY):

1/26/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/14/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/13/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/12/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/7/2021 – Swedish Match AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

12/17/2020 – Swedish Match AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 25,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,485. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The company had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

