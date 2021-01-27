Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Heineken (HEINY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY):

1/20/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

1/15/2021 – Heineken had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/15/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

1/13/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

1/12/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2021 – Heineken had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

12/14/2020 – Heineken had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2020 – Heineken had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2020 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

