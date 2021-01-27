Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads almost 70,000 miles and provides it with stable fee-based revenues. Its midstream properties are linked to all the prospective U.S. plays that are rich in natural gas. Notably, with its diverse midstream infrastructure, Kinder Morgan is well positioned to capitalize on growing clean energy need. Importantly, it beat the fourth-quarter earnings thanks to contributions from the Texas Intrastate systems. Also, it is strongly committed to return capital to shareholders. However, the company’s more levered balance sheet as compared to the industry is concerning. Also, the decline in transported volumes of crude & condensate along with refined products is affecting the performance of Products Pipelines. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

1/20/2021 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

1/11/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 304.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

