Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Mosaic (MOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/20/2021 – The Mosaic is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Mosaic is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America is expected to be strong through 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales. Also, Mosaic has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

12/15/2020 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,400. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 170,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

