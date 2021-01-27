Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.06.

WB opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

