Wells Fargo & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.