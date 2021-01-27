Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.