Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

WFC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. 1,313,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,798,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.