Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,798,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

