Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 4.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

WFC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 1,020,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,798,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

