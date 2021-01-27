Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.28.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 140166 lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 845,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,949,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.