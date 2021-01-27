WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

