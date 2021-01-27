WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stake Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 221.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 28.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Shares of WCC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,302. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.