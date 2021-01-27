Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

WNEB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 142,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,026. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

