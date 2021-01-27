Westwood Management Corp IL Invests $264,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.