Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Head to Head Comparison

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.77 -$76.00 million $0.39 84.97 Sun Communities $1.26 billion 12.69 $177.38 million $4.92 30.32

Sun Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sun Communities 0 2 7 0 2.78

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.97%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $155.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78% Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Weyerhaeuser on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

