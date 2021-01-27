Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.19. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.15 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 19.00-20.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE:WHR traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.40. 1,589,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.70. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

