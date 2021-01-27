White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Shares of White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 119500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.77 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada as well as in Namibia in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering an area of 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Far Lake property with 84 single cell mining claims covering an area of 6,269 ha located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

