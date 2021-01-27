WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDBF. CIBC increased their price target on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

