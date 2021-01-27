William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97.

Several other research firms have also commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $363.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

