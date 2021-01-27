Wing 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Wing has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.11 or 0.00046031 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $12.68 million and $3.05 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00134368 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00293357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00069612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00070602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036317 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,398,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,502 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance.

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.