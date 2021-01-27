Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter.

WING traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 553,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,961. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

