Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

