Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOFA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wisdom Homes of America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,543,969 shares changing hands.

About Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA)

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Homes of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Homes of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.